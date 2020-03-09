Daines isn't available to citizens

A question for our community about representative democracy ... are you having difficulty trying to contact U.S. Sen. Steve Daines? I used to be able to drop by his office and someone would be there to answer questions. Not so anymore. The office is only open by appointment and if you call, the mailbox is full, so you can’t leave a message and I don't believe there has been an in-person local town hall meeting since President Trump's election in 2016. Montana’s previous and other senators have held town hall meetings. Since we taxpayers pay his salary, and he is a public servant, shouldn’t he be more available to us citizens?