Daines is undermining democracy

What the heck, Steve Daines? Readers, Sen. Daines is actively promoting a venture to overturn the election for president. Apparently, while he believes the Montana votes are good and valid to support his reelection, he also believes the democratic process doesn't apply when his friend loses. Think about it readers; it's disappointing that Steve Daines just benefited from the democratic process, and yet he puts his efforts not to securing the best laws and rules for Montana, but to undermine democracy. Does anyone out there wonder if Daines is a true representative for Montana or just a crony of Trump? Please, Mr. Daines, make an honest effort to represent Montanans before Montanans wake up to see who you really are.