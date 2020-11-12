 Skip to main content
Daines is sowing seeds of division
Daines is sowing seeds of division

Sen. Daines: I was aghast to read your “Election is not settled” comments (Nov. 8, IR). No legal election expert that I’ve read — other than the vast team on the Trump legal payroll — have found any basis for legal challenges to the presidential vote.

Rather than sow more seeds of division, please consider taking a chapter from Biden’s gracious acceptance speech and think about the Montanans who didn't vote for you.

Brad Hurd

Helena

