Daines is playing political games

Beyond the names of the two men my battalion lost to IEDs and the visceral memories of the patients I treated, my tour as a combat medic with the 4th Infantry Division fades in my mind. I misremember names, faces, events. Aside from the heat, one constant was the acrid smoke — another was boredom punctuated by trauma. Nascent, urgent action. Wake up, treat patient, stabilize for transport. Heat, smoke, urgency.

Sen. Daines recently decided to play political games — along with 25 of his comrades — on funding health care for veterans exposed to burn pits. Mr. Daines initially voted for this legislation. Mr. Daines then voted against its passage in late July, citing gimmicks to deny care to veterans exposed to this carcinogenic smoke.

Sen. Daines’s website has a whole section on veterans, mostly Veteran’s Administration phone numbers and a FAQ.

As a civilian paramedic, I watched cancer patients die in minutes, desperately working to forestall that outcome. Mr. Daines participated in a political stunt — lasting nearly a week — that may have deprived veteran of their health care. I am glad Mr. Daines finally voted in the affirmative.

Did any veterans die during this stunt?

Jeff Bartos, Ph.D.,

Helena