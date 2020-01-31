Daines is not taking his oath seriously
Daines is not taking his oath seriously

Senator Daines appears to have an easy job. He seems to do whatever McConnell tells him to do. He can be counted on to support the president regardless of the issue. And now during the senate trial, he does not appear to take his oath for impartiality seriously.

Senator Tester was asked by a reporter what Montanans wanted from the impeachment trial. He said Montanans want the truth. I believe that’s correct whether it proves the president innocent or guilty.

We need to hear the facts from people who are under oath promising to tell the truth. Both of our senators should support witnesses for that purpose. If they cannot they should be voted out of office.

I do not know senator Daines' opponents but if they cannot swear to seek the truth regardless of which party they represent, we should find someone who will.

Sincerely,

Penny Copps

Helena

