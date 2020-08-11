You have permission to edit this article.
Daines is man of integrity
Daines is man of integrity

Steve Daines is up for reelection this coming November in a highly contested race against our current Gov. Steve Bullock.

As a concerned citizen, and as a proud Montanan, we cannot let the Democrats take the Senate.

This race is so much bigger than Montana -- this race is about protecting the United States Senate from being controlled by the far left Democrats. As it stands, the Senate is the only thing stopping the radicals in the House. But if we lose the Senate, there’s no telling what will happen to this country.

I know Steve Daines personally. He is a man of character, honesty, and integrity. Steve has been a consistent defender of our Montana values and way of life since being elected to Congress in 2012 and in the Senate since 2014. The senator’s strong record on pro-gun/Second Amendment, pro-life/anti-abortion, and supporting President Donald Trump, are all indicators of his ongoing commitment to fighting for everyday Montanans. Steve has a background in business and as a job creator, and is focused on helping the Montana economy recover from the COVID pandemic.

Get out and vote this Nov. 3 for Steve Daines.

Craig Madsen

Great Falls

