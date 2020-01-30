Daines ignores impeachment trial question

Speaking truth during a trial is essential. Obfuscation, inexcusable.
“This (impeachment trial) is done in an election year, which really begs a fundamental question ... 'Should the U.S. Senate decide on the 2020 election and overturn the 2016 election by removing this president from office?’” -- Sen. Steve Daines, IR, Jan. 23, 2020, Page 6A.
Does Sen. Daines mean that this impeachment trial shouldn’t be “done in an election year”? Our Constitution (Article 1, Section 2.5 and 3.6) contains no such limitation. Anyone can have an opinion, but not their own constitution.
Daines then asks “a fundamental question.” “Should the U.S. Senate decide the 2020 election?" The Senate cannot “decide” an election (Amendment 10).
Daines says the Senate would “overturn the 2016 election by removing the president from office.” Conviction does remove a president from office, but does not “overturn” an election.
Finally, Daines said: “I put the trust in the vote of this country. They should have that say, not the U.S. Senate.” “They” do have a “say.” But voters don’t elect a president; the Electoral College does. (Article 2, Section 1.2, and Amendment 12). Is Daines advocating elimination of the Electoral College? Does he mean the constitutional requirement to try an impeached president should be ignored? What do his words mean?
All four of the senator’s remarks run contrary to our Constitution. While implicitly arguing against conviction because of partisan consequences, Daines ignores the trial’s only question: Is the president guilty as charged?
Bob Filipovich
Helena