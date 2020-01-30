Daines ignores impeachment trial question

Speaking truth during a trial is essential. Obfuscation, inexcusable.

“This (impeachment trial) is done in an election year, which really begs a fundamental question ... 'Should the U.S. Senate decide on the 2020 election and overturn the 2016 election by removing this president from office?’” -- Sen. Steve Daines, IR, Jan. 23, 2020, Page 6A.

Does Sen. Daines mean that this impeachment trial shouldn’t be “done in an election year”? Our Constitution (Article 1, Section 2.5 and 3.6) contains no such limitation. Anyone can have an opinion, but not their own constitution.

Daines then asks “a fundamental question.” “Should the U.S. Senate decide the 2020 election?" The Senate cannot “decide” an election (Amendment 10).

Daines says the Senate would “overturn the 2016 election by removing the president from office.” Conviction does remove a president from office, but does not “overturn” an election.