Daines hurts his constituents

Once again Sen. Daines takes action against the people he represents, in support of the few who benefit from the fossil fuel extraction industry. Just how does energy development in Montana protect our landscape and wildlife? How will Deb Haaland “harm the Montana way of life as we know it?” What harms our way of life is the threat of fire, flood and drought caused by burning fossil fuel! What good is hanging on to an outdated business, like fossil fuel extraction, when many other western states are taking bold steps to address climate change by transitioning to renewable energy, which by-the-way, provides jobs AND protect our state’s resources. Your declaration that if we don’t support the extraction industry, “Montana is left to be simply a playground for the rich and famous.” So, if we don’t wreck our environment, there’s nothing left in Montana except as a place for your donors to recreate. Tourism and agriculture still remain the largest industries in Montana, providing good jobs and keeping our land, water and air clean for those who live here. Get off your extraction high horse and protect us rather than those who lobby for this environmentally destructive business.