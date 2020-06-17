Daines helped Montanan get home

Working in Helana and listening to the radio I am bombarded with Steve Bullock's negative ads about Sen. Steve Daines. I have a recent experience about Sen. Daines office I would like to share.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck I was at a hunting lodge in Argentina. We were locked on the ranch and quarantined. All domestic travel was shut down and international flights were canceled.
My friends and family wrote several Montana politicians to request help. The one who responded was Sen. Daines' office. They called me within a few hours and gathered information on our party.
They contacted me daily to make sure we were all safe.
They contacted the embassy and got us assistance, In a few days they told me about other stranded Montanans, they knew all of them. We got home thanks to Sen. Daines staff's assistance.
So when you hear adds that Sen. Daines only helps his friends count yourself on that list. I do.
Robert Donat
Whitehall
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!