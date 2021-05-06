 Skip to main content
Daines has nothing good up his sleeve
Daines has nothing good up his sleeve

Magic is the art of illusion. At its best it is entertaining and a bit confusing. How exactly did that happen? Blue smoke and mirrors some say.

Looked at closely it is pure distraction and diversion. Look over here, while the trick is being done in another direction.

Senator Daines tried to pull one of these magic acts recently in East Helena, unfortunately before a group of young students. Instead of talking about policy, COVID-19 vaccinations, infrastructure improvements, preventing voter suppression, he resorted to blue smoke and mirrors: “they are coming for your guns.”

Haven’t we heard this falsehood for too long? It is simply not true. It is a pure distraction. And so while the focus is on the lie, the senator is free to support voter suppression, tax benefits for the wealthy and for corporations and ignoring calls for racial and economic justice.

Let’s not listen or watch this Houdini of politics and magic, the artful Senator Daines, master of blue smoke and mirrors any more. In the end, he actually has nothing good up his sleeve.

Ron Waterman

Helena

