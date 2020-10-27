Daines has no shame

I read that Sen. Daines wants to introduce a resolution on court packing. How dare you sir. You act as if the Republicans have no culpability in such a situation. The Republican majority in the Senate is ramming through the current nominee for SCOTUS, ignoring the fact that they refused President Obama's nominee to the court. You do a disservice to your constituents, your office and all of the peoples of this nation. Have you no shame sir, have you no shame.
Michael Bode
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!