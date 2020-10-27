 Skip to main content
Daines has no shame

I read that Sen. Daines wants to introduce a resolution on court packing. How dare you sir. You act as if the Republicans have no culpability in such a situation. The Republican majority in the Senate is ramming through the current nominee for SCOTUS, ignoring the fact that they refused President Obama's nominee to the court. You do a disservice to your constituents, your office and all of the peoples of this nation. Have you no shame sir, have you no shame.

Michael Bode

Helena

