Daines has deceived the public

Suddenly Sen. Steve Daines has decided that he really cares about Montana and Montanans. He’s working to pass bills that benefit working-class people and our public lands.

But the real question is where has this joker been for the past five years? Daines voted against funding for land conservation numerous times and even voted with Sen. Murkowski to sell public lands.

He’s voted to strip health care from tens of thousands of Montanans, and now claims he’s for the working class as the administration has a meltdown after firing all the needed people to handle a pandemic like the coronavirus.

And Daines sends out emails decrying the national debt when he voted for a tax bill giveaway to the rich people and corporations that he knew would blow a $1.8 trillion hole in the national debt, even when we had strong economic growth.