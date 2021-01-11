Sen. Daines has blood on his hands. Along with his Cruz Cabal cronies, he is responsible for the mayhem, destruction, death, injury and endangerment caused to the Capitol, vice president, the legislature, police officers and civilians. For two months, Sen. Daines had promulgated a false narrative about the election outcome knowing full well that it was a bushel of rotten fruit. Such actions were analogous to pouring gasoline on a smoldering fire. He relished the role of enabler to Donald Trump and gleefully looked on as the president stoked his base with lies and more lies.

Only after the mob, he helped prime, broke through security and into the chambers of Congress destroying property and threatening the well-being of lawmakers did Daines back off his bogus objections to the certified electoral votes. His response, in tandem with Sen. Lankford, was a weak-kneed attempt at political expediency. Sen. Daines has blood on his hands. It is a stain that will never wash out. Perhaps we should address him as Senator Stains. He will never be on the list of great Montana statesmen like Wheeler, Murray, Metcalf and Mansfield. Instead, he will always be remembered for his role in this great National Tragedy.