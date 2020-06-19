Daines favors wealthy
The voting record for Daines from PoliticsThatWork.com shows that his votes favor the middle class 2.4% of the time, and favor the wealthy 97.6% of the time.

Among things he opposes are taxing the wealthy, taxing businesses, consumer protection, disaster relief, environmental protection, funding education, public health, humane immigration policies, labor rights and wages, foreign and humanitarian aid, restricting money in politics and poverty amelioration.

He has one of the worst records in the U.S. Senate in votes for retirees. According to AgeDiscriminationInEmployment.com, he is one of 14 senators (all Republicans) who voted "no" on government discretionary spending. The "no" votes would have affected programs that allow older Americans to remain independent in their homes, such as Meals on Wheels.

HealthReformVotes.org shows that while Daines served in the House and Senate during 2013-2018, he voted 14 times on legislation to either repeal the Affordable Care Act or erode various sections of it.

Louise Theisen,

Clancy

