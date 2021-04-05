 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines does not present a good image
2 comments

Daines does not present a good image

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

Our infamous Sen. Daines made the state the laughing stock of the nation last week. He was at the border lamenting the fact that methamphetamine was no longer made in Montana like it used to be. Really? That is something to be proud of back in the day? What an insipid comment to make. I noticed Sen. Lee from Utah was laughing at him. Does he ever think before he steps to the podium, or is being in the limelight more important than taking a logical approach to his words? He does not present a good image for our state.

Nancy Mayer

Helena

letter to the editor icon
2 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ideas for the new Montana flag
Letters

Ideas for the new Montana flag

In addition to adding a gun(s), a new Montana flag should include a dead wolf and the last remaining coal fired power plant. Oh, and we could …

Recall Gov. Gianforte
Letters

Recall Gov. Gianforte

In his inaugural address, Joe Biden asked Americans to try to resolve differences with opposing political parties. Yet, how would you begin ta…

Support the working class
Letters

Support the working class

Workers have shouldered much of the Covid-19 burden. Many became unemployed. Those who continued to work in-person - supporting their families…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News