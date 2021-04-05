Daines does not present a good image

Our infamous Sen. Daines made the state the laughing stock of the nation last week. He was at the border lamenting the fact that methamphetamine was no longer made in Montana like it used to be. Really? That is something to be proud of back in the day? What an insipid comment to make. I noticed Sen. Lee from Utah was laughing at him. Does he ever think before he steps to the podium, or is being in the limelight more important than taking a logical approach to his words? He does not present a good image for our state.