Daines does 180 on China

Politicians changing their stance on tough issues to give themselves a better shot at reelection is not a new phenomenon, but the 180 we’ve seen recently from Sen. Daines on China is one for the ages.

Just a few short months ago, Daines went on TV to trumpet his experience living in China and his willingness to work with the Chinese government to overcome the coronavirus. But now that his political future is in jeopardy and public opinion on China has shifted, so too has Daines’ stance.

He’s recently been running ads touting how tough he is on China, promising to hold the “Chinese Communist Party” accountable for lying about the coronavirus. Is this the same “Chinese Communist Party” you wanted to work with a couple of months back, Sen. Daines?

If Daines is so quick to change his tune on this issue, it’s worth questioning what other issues he’s willing to flip-flop on if it behooves him politically to do so. Sen. Daines owes Montanans an explanation on this political pivot.

Koby Martin

Helena

