Daines did vote for veterans

After reading the column by your longest running environmental activist saying Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale won’t do anything for veterans, I have to tell the rest of the story.

Sen. Daines voted for the bill to help veterans. Then it went to the Democrats where they added $400 billion for discretionary spending. This would be like a checkbook: you can spend it on anything you want for anything you want and you don’t have to ask for permission. Thank God that Sen. Daines read their amendment and said that is taxpayers’ money and cannot be added to this bill. So he voted against the non-veteran legislation and Congress worked it out. It has since passed with some compromise, with Sen. Daines voting for the veterans.

All good Americans like and thank all veterans for their service. Without them we would not have a country.  

Shirley Miller,

Clancy

