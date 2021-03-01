Daines deserves more credit

Like clockwork, every time I open the IR Opinion page, there's at least one letter to the editor bashing Sen. Steve Daines for something-or-other. I can't imagine that the IR publishes every letter they receive, so there's clearly a conscious choice to grant valuable space to these repetitive and misleading attacks.

Here's some fresh ink for you: kudos to Sen. Daines for being an advocate for Montana. He's leading the charge to reverse President Biden's ill-conceived cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. He is at the forefront of bipartisan efforts to enhance the solvency of the USPS, benefitting rural communities. He stands up for our invaluable ranchers and farmers. And he has consistently offered legislation to withhold pay from congressmembers if they can’t balance the budget, an idea unpopular in The Swamp but one that would force Congress to be responsible with our money.

Maybe this is why Montanans just returned him to the United States Senate with a hefty 10-point cushion over his supposedly popular opponent, who is now (shockingly) working for a super PAC tied to a dark money group, as even the IR recently reported.

Sen. Daines' actions get results for Montanans. They deserve more recognition in this newspaper.

Chris Averill

Helena

