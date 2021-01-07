Daines demonstrates a lack of integrity

Dear Sen. Daines,

We find it disappointing that you would join with those in the Senate who plan to disrupt the credible, established results of the presidential election.

You are presumably an intelligent person, having been successful in both business and electoral politics. Yet we find your actions demonstrate a lack of integrity. Why? You're only asking for another election audit.

Everyone but the base sees this as a facade... you, and all allied with you, know Trump lost. One can only conclude that the most important matter is to curry favor with a segment of Montana voters, and with Trump, should he be able to sway the base in a way to favor your reelection. You do so, throwing aside your integrity and our constitutional election process for personal gain.

You are not representing us or supporting the democratic process. Rather, you are demeaning the credibility of a fair and honest election, proved reliable over all challenges ... in recounts and in the courts ... and you do so for possible favor from a lying, delusional president. Or, are you just intimidated by Trump?

Bob and Carolyn Adams

Helena

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0