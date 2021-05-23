Daines continues to oppose any rational gun control

We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will your country come together on reasonable steps to cut back on these killings?”

Clearly it is time for the congress to act on this issue. But Sen. Steve Daines is steadfast in his opposition to any rational gun control measures. He has said that he can’t support firearm restrictions, including bans on assault weapons, bans on extended gun magazines and background checks on all firearm sales. These are the core of actions needed to end the firearm crisis and are steps which a majority of voters, including Republican gun owners support.

What Daines says is that he supports strict enforcement of current laws forbidding potentially dangerous persons from possessing a firearm.

This statement sounds fine. But is it policy or just more of the blue smoke and mirrors Daines is famous for? Who are the potentially dangerous people who should not possess firearms? The majority of mass shooters are young white males – surely that is not the group Daines proposes to ban from firearm possession.