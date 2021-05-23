Daines continues to oppose any rational gun control

We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will your country come together on reasonable steps to cut back on these killings?”
Clearly it is time for the congress to act on this issue. But Sen. Steve Daines is steadfast in his opposition to any rational gun control measures. He has said that he can’t support firearm restrictions, including bans on assault weapons, bans on extended gun magazines and background checks on all firearm sales. These are the core of actions needed to end the firearm crisis and are steps which a majority of voters, including Republican gun owners support.
What Daines says is that he supports strict enforcement of current laws forbidding potentially dangerous persons from possessing a firearm.
This statement sounds fine. But is it policy or just more of the blue smoke and mirrors Daines is famous for? Who are the potentially dangerous people who should not possess firearms? The majority of mass shooters are young white males – surely that is not the group Daines proposes to ban from firearm possession.
The term “potentially dangerous” is a dog whistle for the term “mentally ill.” Yet the facts show that the vast majority of individuals suffering from mental illness are neither violent nor dangerous. Daines is using stereotypes and stigma to cast blame on a large segment of our society, knowing that as a society we will never ban firearm possession exclusively because of an individual’s mental health status.
The dilemma is this. We only learn of who is potentially dangerous and who should not possess firearms after a mass shooting, when a person with a gun kills multiple victims. By then the harm has been done and the lives lost. The identity of the person who should be banned from possessing firearms is clear but the knowledge comes too late. The only solution to start to address the problem is banning assault weapons, extended magazines and requiring background checks for all gun sales.
In theory Daines says he supports sensible gun control. In practice and reality, he opposes all gun control. According to him, we need to let the slaughter continue.
Ron Waterman
Helena