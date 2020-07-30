Daines championed importation legislation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately, it’s political advertising season again. One of the worst ads on TV is the one accusing Sen. Steve Daines of voting for a slush fund bill. Why can’t these ads be positive and truthful?

Instead of talking about a vote on a preliminary bill that didn’t pass, why not talk about Sen. Daines’ support for the relief bills that provided every working adult American with a check from the IRS. The legislation Sen. Daines supported provided unemployment benefits for self-employed and “gig” economy workers – who typically are not eligible for these benefits.

The legislation Sen. Daines voted for also assisted almost one-fifth of all the businesses in Montana. In Helena alone, the Independent Record said 13,000 jobs were saved.

Compare the relief package Sen. Daines supported with the package supported by then Sens. Obama and Biden in 2008. At a time when 10 million Americans were losing their homes (source: LA Times) the legislation Congress passed in 2008 provided bailouts to AIG Insurance, Big Banks and Wall Street financial companies.

The legislation that passed with Sen. Daines’ support this year provided direct support for working Americans who otherwise would have been devastated during this crisis.

Ken Fody

Helena

