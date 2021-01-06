 Skip to main content
Daines breaches oath of office
Daines breaches oath of office

Sen. Daines, I was dismayed that you joined U.S. senators planning to challenge the formal certification of electoral votes when Congress meets on Jan. 6, 2020. More than 50 lawsuits brought before U.S. courts, including two before the Supreme Court, have failed in their hollow and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud or been cast out because the litigators had no standing. Yet, you obviously remain unconvinced and are willing to overturn the results of a free and fair election. This is a shameful breach of your oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution. As with other members of Congress that will oppose the electoral certification, knowing full well that it will fail to change the outcome, I strongly suspect that your position is a spineless ploy to enhance your political ambitions. In doing so you enjoin a process that threatens our democratic republic and seeks to disenfranchise millions of Americans. And you and others that continue to support the belief Trump lost due to a “rigged election” emboldens and enflames groups bent on causing potential armed conflict in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. As a Montana member of Congress, your stand is unconscionable.

Angela McDannel

Helena

