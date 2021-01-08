Daines and Rosendale incited terrorism

Dear Editor,

This week the U.S. Capitol was breached -- invaded -- for the first time since the War of 1812, by a band of domestic terrorists. It is a day that will truly live in infamy.

Those terrorists were egged on and incited by the president himself. But they were also incited by Trump's supporters in Congress who were preparing to regurgitate completely unfounded theories of election fraud in the interest of stealing the election from Joe Biden.

Among those Congressional enablers were Montana Senator Steve Daines and newly-minted Congressman Matt Rosendale, whose first, and hopefully only, act in Congress would have been to support this unfounded nonsense. Shame on both of them. For inciting assisting in inciting this seditious insurrection, both Sen. Daines and Congressman Rosendale should immediately resign from their positions.

Kim Wilson

Helena

