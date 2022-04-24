Daines' actions speak louder than his words

I would hope the IR had better things to do with its limited space than help Steve Daines cover his tiny hiney. While you’re publicizing his trip to Ukraine, he’s hoping that we’ll forget he spent July 4, 2018, trying to make nice with Vladimir Putin.

At the time, he claimed he was merely scolding the Russians for interfering in our elections, but oddly, the other (all GOP) members of that junket didn’t follow the same script, saying they were “not here today to accuse Russia.”

Daines himself unaccountably voted against protecting elections from further Russian interference and some of his fellow travelers to the Kremlin that day have not only claimed said interference never happened, but rather that Ukraine interfered in the U.S. election.

While it’s nice that Daines is now showing up to give Ukraine “moral support,” it would have been nicer if he’d actually voted for the funding to give them military and humanitarian aid.

The Senator should be aware of two things: his actions speak louder than his words and Montanans don’t forget the past.

Ross Nelson,

Helena

