 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daines' actions speak louder than his words

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I would hope the IR had better things to do with its limited space than help Steve Daines cover his tiny hiney. While you’re publicizing his trip to Ukraine, he’s hoping that we’ll forget he spent July 4, 2018, trying to make nice with Vladimir Putin.

At the time, he claimed he was merely scolding the Russians for interfering in our elections, but oddly, the other (all GOP) members of that junket didn’t follow the same script, saying they were “not here today to accuse Russia.”

Daines himself unaccountably voted against protecting elections from further Russian interference and some of his fellow travelers to the Kremlin that day have not only claimed said interference never happened, but rather that Ukraine interfered in the U.S. election.

While it’s nice that Daines is now showing up to give Ukraine “moral support,” it would have been nicer if he’d actually voted for the funding to give them military and humanitarian aid.

The Senator should be aware of two things: his actions speak louder than his words and Montanans don’t forget the past.

People are also reading…

Ross Nelson,

Helena

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale has shamed Montana

Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted a…

Be vigilant when driving

Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant …

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a ci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News