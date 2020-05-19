Daines a strong leader during pandemic
We need to reelect Senator Steve Daines in November because he fights for the health and security of all Montanans. China lied to the world and that has directly impacted the health and livelihood of Montanans. From the beginning of this pandemic, Senator Daines has called for a full and thorough investigation into China’s gross mishandling and cover-up of this deadly virus.

Senator Daines has also called for America to reduce our dependence on China, as they manufacture more than one-third of our imported antibiotics and 70% of our Personal Protective Equipment. Breaking this dependence will help ensure that our health and our national security are protected in the future. We need to send Senator Daines back to Washington in November so that he can continue to champion policies that will guarantee the health and livelihood of Montanans in the future.

Thank you,

Sandra Holland

Helena

