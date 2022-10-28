 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curt Dallas is the right choice for County Commissioner

As a current Helena west side resident and former Jefferson County Attorney, I proudly endorse Curt Dallas for Lewis & Clark County Commissioner. Curt is a fourth generation rancher, who values stewardship and hard work. He understands juggling careers to meet the challenges of running a family business and serving in the public sector.

In addition to ranching and 25 years with the Montana Department of Transportation, Curt officiates college and high school football and serves as a principle in the Dallas Land Company. Curt conducts his business and makes tough calls with fairness and integrity. Curt has the leadership qualities and experience to lead and administer county business. Please join me in voting for Curt Dallas as your next Lewis & Clark County Commissioner!

Valerie Wilson,

Helena

