Crosstown contrasts in sportsmanship

I was part of a huge, roaring crowd at Saturday’s (Oct. 16) crosstown girls volleyball match. I was cheering on the Bengals, so that’s my bias, but hear me out.

First, the positive. Both teams played their hearts out. It was an exciting match, close to the very end, and every player did herself proud and comported herself beautifully. Both teams turned out a huge section of enthusiastic fans, and Capital was particularly impressive in fielding a sea of pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Now, the disappointment. Capital’s student fans showed incredibly poor sportsmanship, repeatedly shouting and booing just as a Bengal player started her serve. Their juvenile boorishness was unbecoming of the impressive Bruin team they were there to support.

I’m disappointed in the referees, whose work on the court seemed fair and accurate, for doing nothing to address the flagrantly poor behavior from the bleachers. I’m disappointed in Capital school representatives who also did nothing.

Capital fans, your teams deserve better from you. Make us proud with gracious sportsmanship when you’re cheering your Bruins on. Please remember that you represent the whole city of Helena.

Erin Vang

Helena

