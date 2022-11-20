 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Criminalize abortion

With the failure of the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act to pass, I think it is time to abolish abortion. Criminalize it, like any other murder or violent crime.

Michele Smith,

East Helena

