Criminalize abortion

With the failure of the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act to pass, I think it is time to abolish abortion. Criminalize it, like any other murder or violent crime.
Michele Smith,
East Helena
Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…
Officer Jenkins stepped out of the officer role, and into the human role to make sure I was safe. He fixed them. Not everyone is a racist.
We can wake up from the national nightmare he created and know that we have the power to return sanity, civility, productive discourse and more to ourselves, each other and the body politic.
I want to publicly thank Sen. Tester and Amanda Casey for their dedication to the needs of Montana responders!
Gen Z is not a naïve group of children voting how they are told. They are a group that has been traumatized, ignored and failed. Now they have a voice, and Republicans should be very concerned.
The problem with using the convention method in Article V is that is poses a danger to our existing form of government with all its checks and balances.
“Just because you own half the county doesn’t mean you have the right to run the rest of us!” Aunt Em scolded Almira Gulch, after hearing Gulc…
On behalf of the Spotorno families, thank you for the outpouring of love, kindness and support bestowed upon us during this very difficult time.
