COVID vaccines are already politicized

Rather than being "very bizarre," the full-page ad urging straight talk on COVID vaccination was not about politicizing vaccinations but rather recognizing that they already are politicized, as shown by numerous polls. The most recent shows 90% of Democrats are vaccinated, 68% of independents, and just 58% of Republicans. The ad wisely aimed at the unvaccinated who misguidedly think going unvaccinated is sort of a support of Republican ideology. That is why the ad focused on quotes supportive of vaccination from Republican politicians.

Craig Wright

Helena

