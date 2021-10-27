 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID leadership is a poor example
1 comment

COVID leadership is a poor example

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

In a revealing photo in the Friday paper, Gov. Greg Gianforte opens a monoclonal antibody clinic to treat COVID patients in Butte.

No mask and no social distancing. He touts personal responsibility to contain COVID, but doesn't practice it. Under his "leadership by poor example," the state has the highest rate of COVID in the nation. Just about everywhere else in the country COVID numbers are going down. In Montana we are opening treatment centers because our hospitals are getting slammed.

A sad irony.

Stephen Brehe

Helena

1 comment
3
2
0
2
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Letters

Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from i…

McGee is more than qualified
Letters

McGee is more than qualified

During my time as Helena city attorney, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with Troy McGee in his capacity as both Helena…

Reed will improve where we live
Letters

Reed will improve where we live

Having elected officials who are our neighbors and know our city is at the heart of improving where we live. That’s why I’m asking you to vote…

We need Eric Feaver
Letters

We need Eric Feaver

Helenans have a great opportunity this election season with Eric Feaver running for City Commission. As our community grows and faces both cha…

Endorsing Melinda Reed
Letters

Endorsing Melinda Reed

As Election Day approaches, I am writing to offer my full support and endorsement of Melinda Reed’s campaign for Helena City Commission. Melin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News