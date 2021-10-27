COVID leadership is a poor example

In a revealing photo in the Friday paper, Gov. Greg Gianforte opens a monoclonal antibody clinic to treat COVID patients in Butte.
No mask and no social distancing. He touts personal responsibility to contain COVID, but doesn't practice it. Under his "leadership by poor example," the state has the highest rate of COVID in the nation. Just about everywhere else in the country COVID numbers are going down. In Montana we are opening treatment centers because our hospitals are getting slammed.
A sad irony.
Stephen Brehe
Helena