COVID council not politically motivated

Let’s be absolutely clear -- shady Washington groups are lying to Montanans by running ads that claim the Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Council’s actions were politically motivated. That’s why members of the advisory council themselves wrote a letter to the public detailing how these ads are flat out wrong.

According to the advisory council’s letter, there was zero political motivation in how the council was selected or in their recommendations. Most members of the advisory council have never financially supported Gov. Bullock, and many members are actually fervent supporters of Bullock’s political opponents. Public records show that the council members donated over $14,000 to the people running against Bullock in past elections.

How on Earth can outside groups make these false claims, when the council included many people who clearly don’t support Bullock?

The council said themselves that their diverse career backgrounds, political ideologies and walks of life are what allowed them to make suggestions in the best interests of all Montanans. It’s unconscionable that these shady outside groups would lie and diminish the advisory council’s hard work to score cheap political points.

These false ads must come down and Steve Daines should denounce these kinds of dirty political smears.