COVID-19 isn’t over until it’s over for everyone everywhere

Minorities. The word may conjure up images and opinions, perhaps eliciting actions or reactions. To speak of minorities is to speak of cultural context, for every person would be part of a minority somewhere. The word itself may be unappealing, for it speaks of people in terms of what they are not. So, let’s just speak of people.
For generations there has been widespread awareness of people distinguished by race and religion. In our lifetimes, we’ve become increasingly aware of people distinguished by sexual orientation and gender identity. During this time of COVID-19, another distinguished group of people have begun to appear on the horizon of our consciousness. They have yet to gain voice for sufficient recognition. These are people who are immune compromised.
A person may be immune compromised for a variety of reasons. Some have inborn immune deficiencies; others have acquired immune deficiencies. People undergoing medical treatment, such as cancer therapies, may be immune compromised during treatment. For these people, COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective than for people with normal immunity.
These days, the lion’s share of advice on mask wearing from public officials, and even some in health care, focuses on how fully vaccinated people may safely comport themselves in public settings. There is precious little address of our responsibility to one another for the sake of public health. Clearly, people who are immune compromised should be wearing a mask when they need to be in public settings. It is also clear that fully vaccinated people do still have a minimal chance of COVID-19 infection, and if infected they can transmit the virus. An immune compromised person would be particularly vulnerable in this scenario. Can we who are at minimal risk do something to help people who are at greater risk? Can we do something more than just recommending that they watch out for themselves?
In some settings there is particular sensitivity to the presence of people who are immune compromised, and we may see more people wearing masks in such places. These include health care facilities, where immune compromised people are present for physical care, as well as churches, where immune compromised people are present for the spiritual nourishment they find so necessary in this time of pandemic.
In a nutshell, it’s not all about me, and it’s not all about you.
It’s about all of us, together, helping one another.
COVID-19 isn’t over until it’s over for everyone everywhere. These many, many months have shown us that we’re all connected, with responsibilities to one another. Paramount among these is the resolve to promote the common good, so that we all may have a decent chance to achieve full stature according to our blessings. When that time arrives we will no longer speak of majority and minority, just people.
Richard Francesco
Helena