COVID-19 isn’t over until it’s over for everyone everywhere

Minorities. The word may conjure up images and opinions, perhaps eliciting actions or reactions. To speak of minorities is to speak of cultural context, for every person would be part of a minority somewhere. The word itself may be unappealing, for it speaks of people in terms of what they are not. So, let’s just speak of people.

For generations there has been widespread awareness of people distinguished by race and religion. In our lifetimes, we’ve become increasingly aware of people distinguished by sexual orientation and gender identity. During this time of COVID-19, another distinguished group of people have begun to appear on the horizon of our consciousness. They have yet to gain voice for sufficient recognition. These are people who are immune compromised.

A person may be immune compromised for a variety of reasons. Some have inborn immune deficiencies; others have acquired immune deficiencies. People undergoing medical treatment, such as cancer therapies, may be immune compromised during treatment. For these people, COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective than for people with normal immunity.