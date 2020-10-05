County would be lucky to have Rolfe as a commissioner

Please join me in voting for Tom Rolfe to be our next Lewis and Clark County commissioner. I have known Tom for years and he is a man of integrity. If he says he is going to do something, he does it. We need more like him in public office.

This spring, Tom attended the County Growth Policy meetings, he listened to the public, read the document thoroughly, identified blank pages in the growth policy that were left blank for future uses; which Tom says is unbelievable in a policy document. Tom commented “no wonder 90% of the responses are not in support of the plan.” Tom will stand with the people. Tom took three days off work earlier this year to attend the planning session for the 2021 County Budget. If he is elected to serve as County Commissioner, he wanted to be knowledgeable of the budget and the reasons for the increases/decreases. Tom cares.

Tom is supportive of the ad hoc committee of equine, mountain bikers, and hikers formed to work on a document all users could live with regarding the BLM Proposal for Scratchgravel area. As Tom relayed, it is time to listen and let the users work out a cooperative agreement.

The County would be very lucky to have a highly respected, honest, and hard working Commissioner in Tom Rolfe.

Coleen Street

Helena

