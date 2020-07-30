County should rely on more than complaints

In response to the article in the paper on Saturday, July 25, regarding a warning issued in Lewis and Clark County over the mask mandate, I have the following comments.
I know people who have medical conditions in which their doctors have told them they should not be wearing masks. The real question then is whose business is that? Do some really take the position that these folks should be branded as lepers and have to wear a sign around their necks so that some busybody doesn't report a business to the L&C Health Department?
Let’s be clear. I fully support mask wearing. I fully support Gov. Bullock's mandate. I fully support the parts of the governor's mandate that allows for exceptions as I mentioned above. I fully support the governor's approach that this needs to be enforced -- but with a soft touch.
I also am disturbed by the L&C Health Department taking action with no investigation of their own and relying solely on the complaints of busybodies who do not have -- and should not have -- information regarding the health issues of patrons they happen to observe. I do not have a problem with the county relying on the public to make complaints. What I do have a big problem with is relying solely on those complaints with no independent investigation. Do we really believe that some of these complainants might have an agenda against the business they are reporting on? Do we remember that when the City of Helena first started the citizen complaints about sidewalk snow removal and were actually giving us data on the complaints? I do. I remember that 71 of the complaints out of around 100 came from one single person.
The rule (not law) cannot be enforced based solely on the reports of busybodies who do not have all the facts without independent investigation by proper authorities.
Dan Moore
Helena
