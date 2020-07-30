County should rely on more than complaints

I know people who have medical conditions in which their doctors have told them they should not be wearing masks. The real question then is whose business is that? Do some really take the position that these folks should be branded as lepers and have to wear a sign around their necks so that some busybody doesn't report a business to the L&C Health Department?

I also am disturbed by the L&C Health Department taking action with no investigation of their own and relying solely on the complaints of busybodies who do not have -- and should not have -- information regarding the health issues of patrons they happen to observe. I do not have a problem with the county relying on the public to make complaints. What I do have a big problem with is relying solely on those complaints with no independent investigation. Do we really believe that some of these complainants might have an agenda against the business they are reporting on? Do we remember that when the City of Helena first started the citizen complaints about sidewalk snow removal and were actually giving us data on the complaints? I do. I remember that 71 of the complaints out of around 100 came from one single person.