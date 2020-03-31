County health emphasis misplaced

It would seem that our local health department official, John Felton, has decided that we need another two weeks of isolation and could not wait until March 27 to announce this, thereby throwing more than one person into depression and anxiety caused by everything from worry about income to the prospect of still more days of trying to keep their children occupied or trying to find others to occupy their children.

While I understand and agree with the short-term reasoning, may I suggest to Felton and others that locking down a single county in Montana until April 10, while seeming proactive on the surface, will do little to save us in the long run, and that given the number of people who pass through this county, we are only delaying an inevitable spike of cases, not avoiding it, unless you are going to suggest we live like this for 18 months?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

So here is what I would request of Mr. Felton and our other local leaders. We in the community would be much heartened if the same local leaders would use this time to work with the hospitals to develop a plan to deal with the inevitable onslaught of cases. A blunted spike is still a spike, and from everything I can tell, the only solution I'm seeing locally is, "Nobody move," which might work with dinosaurs in the movie “Jurassic Park,” but isn't particularly inspiring advice for the current situation.