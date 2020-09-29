County can depend on Rolfe

Join me in voting for Tom Rolfe, the true bipartisan candidate for the Lewis and Clark County Commission. I have known Tom for over 20 years. He was on my board of directors for the Montana Taxpayers Association, in my Kiwanis Club and always as a friend who believes in the importance of community engagement. Even before the primary, Tom attended most commission meetings and public discussions and has been listening to your concerns, views and positions on issues this past year. One could only hope this would be a prerequisite for all elected officials. Not everyone will agree on every issue, but getting to consensus is so important - especially for nonpartisan positions.
Tom reminds me of two people who will forever be important to me - my father, blessed John Whittinghill of Helena, and John Delano. They embodied honesty and integrity. Tom is from that same cloth. I am so happy he made this choice to represent us.
Lewis and Clark County residents can depend on Tom Rolfe to be their ear, voice and heart. He is committed to open government and will always make commission decisions fair and understandable. He is just that way.
Mary Whittinghill
Helena
