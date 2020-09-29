County can depend on Rolfe

Join me in voting for Tom Rolfe, the true bipartisan candidate for the Lewis and Clark County Commission. I have known Tom for over 20 years. He was on my board of directors for the Montana Taxpayers Association, in my Kiwanis Club and always as a friend who believes in the importance of community engagement. Even before the primary, Tom attended most commission meetings and public discussions and has been listening to your concerns, views and positions on issues this past year. One could only hope this would be a prerequisite for all elected officials. Not everyone will agree on every issue, but getting to consensus is so important - especially for nonpartisan positions.