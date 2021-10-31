County attorney has a duty to enforce Montana laws

Cory Swanson complained about Merrick Garland’s directive to federal prosecutors regarding threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff.

But, apparently, Cory Swanson did not actually read the AG’s memorandum before submitting his comment to the IR. The memo includes the following language, “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views.” It continues by noting that threats of violence to public officials are illegal.

The memo says nothing to suggest that federal prosecutors should charge parents who speak up of school board meetings with a crime.

Regardless of the AG’s memo, Cory Swanson has a duty to enforce Montana laws. Those include title 45, Chapter 8, M.C.A. regarding offenses against public order. But, it is not apparent that Cory Swanson has read or understands that particular statute.

Moreover, it is not apparent that Cory Swanson understands that his role, as county attorney, is to prosecute violators, not defend them.

John Mundinger

Helena

