Counter-protests meant to intimidate

Each group has a right to express their thoughts, but obviously because of the lack of respect for others or our constitutional right to peacefully gather, the segment of our society who believes violence is the answer will eventually cause both sides to lose the ability to public express concerns.

Glad the police were able to squelch those anti-BLM folks and allow for constitutional freedoms. Showing up in opposition to or in favor of a protest intimating protesters fully armed will eventually lead to an innocent life being harmed or ending. Our right to bear arms does not give us the right to use those arms to intimidate or threaten others. Peaceful assembly is the strongest means to promote an idea or show protest for an event or issue within our American system. We can find comprise and solutions without violence and hate.