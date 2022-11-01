Count on Ellis to protect our rights

Janet is committed to protecting your right to privacy. We can count on her as she stands alongside other hunters, anglers and conservationists in recognizing the importance of hunting and fishing access and wildlife habitat and has spent her career working to protect Montana’s clean and healthful environment. Like so many of us, she believes everyone in our community should have ready access to food, shelter, and healthcare; through her work on the state budget, she has shown her support for fulfilling another key right guaranteed in our state constitution — the right to dignity.