Count on Ellis to protect our rights

To protect our constitutional rights and the public lands and habitats we love, please join me in voting for Janet Ellis, as State Senator in District 41.
Janet is committed to protecting your right to privacy. We can count on her as she stands alongside other hunters, anglers and conservationists in recognizing the importance of hunting and fishing access and wildlife habitat and has spent her career working to protect Montana’s clean and healthful environment. Like so many of us, she believes everyone in our community should have ready access to food, shelter, and healthcare; through her work on the state budget, she has shown her support for fulfilling another key right guaranteed in our state constitution — the right to dignity.
This race is critical. If the Republicans pick up two seats in the Montana Senate, they’ll have the super majority they need to eliminate Montana’s constitutional protections of privacy and a clean and healthful environment.
Don’t let a Republican super-majority take away your rights. Please vote for Janet Ellis, State Senate District 41.
Diana Hammer,
Helena