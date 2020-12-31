 Skip to main content
Cost of cowardice
Cost of cowardice

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Today the Prince of Darkness has been supplanted by the Follower of the Autocratic World. By the Washington Post count, our president has spewed over 25,000 factitious turds in the past four years. It would have been easier to pick out the truth.

Experience warns us the worst is yet to be revealed. The coming year will likely expose new depths of Donald Trump’s self-dealing, the short-hairs Putin grips him by and the willful complicity of his minions like U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte, both of whom lied their way back into public office.

Eternity is a long time. These disciples of Trump have not been granted a mandate but a reprieve, a chance to save face for their grandchildren and meet history beyond the footnotes to Trump’s legacy of betrayal and corruption. Think Nuremburg. Remember the cost of cowardice and the failure to hold liars accountable.

Paul Jannuzzi

Florence

