Corporations not held accountable
Corporations not held accountable

While cruising the FBI.gov website, I caught a press release headline: “Eight People Who Worked Together to Distribute Ice Methamphetamine in Dubuque Sentenced to Federal Prison... get cumulative 97 years.”

While I don't claim to know what the right sentence for this should be — and I am grateful they are off the streets — I do know that not one member of the Sackler family or one senior executive involved in the opioid epidemic has been sent to prison. PBS news reported 100,000 opioid deaths the U.S. in the past year.

Our Congress has never held corporations or their leaders to the same standard as other “persons.” They get our free speech rights. Their corporate “speech” — what you and I call money — influences every level of government. They may pay fines and make some financial restitution, yet their leaders are not held accountable for their intentional lies and decisions that knowingly cause death or environmental disruption. Somehow, they skate free of prison. Think all their “$peech” is the reason?

We need a commonsense concept of what a person is. Not corporations. Corporate leaders deserve prison time for their wanton fraud and manslaughter.

Suzanne Parson

St. Ignatius

