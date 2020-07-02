Cops have no place in schools
Cops have no place in schools

As a current student in the Helena Public School district, I can say with confidence that the presence of a fully uniformed and armed police officer in the hallways of my school has never once made me feel safe. I say this as a white student, an individual who will never be targeted by the police unjustly as a result of my race. I can’t even begin to imagine the discomfort and fear students of color feel as a result of the armed officer at our school. The majority of crimes committed in school are non-violent, meaning that police officers are rarely genuinely required on campus. When students are struggling, they don’t need to be criminalized -- they need to be connected with services and support. Cops are trained to use force against those they identify as criminals. Not only does this leave room for prejudice, it's simply not an effective way to deal with students. Instead, we should invest in social workers, unarmed professionals trained to disperse physical fights, and substance abuse counselors. We deserve schools that keep us safe, nurture us, and help us grow. SROs should not be part of the picture. 

Hannah Fleischmann

Helena

