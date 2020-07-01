Cooney will stand up for health care
Cooney will stand up for health care

Montana women can trust Mike Cooney to stand up for our health care. I’ve watched him do this firsthand!

When Medicaid expansion was on the line, Mike visited every rural hospital in the state. He knows how important Medicaid is to rural Montanans. He worked tirelessly with local elected officials, doctors, nurses and tribal communities to gather the support to keep this program alive.

Reauthorizing Medicaid expansion, with a Republican Legislature, was no easy task. But thanks to Mike’s strong and steady leadership, we were able to get it done. He’s shown he can reach across partisan divides and unite Montanans.

Montana’s Medicaid expansion provides health insurance to more than 82,000 Montanans, including almost 45,000 women. Medicaid expansion has covered more than 11,000 breast cancer screenings, and prevented the closure rural hospitals, saving countless lives. As governor, we can trust Mike to defend and strengthen Medicaid expansion, so every Montanan has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve.

Plans are good, but actions are better. Mike Cooney has proven Montanans can count on him to stand up for our health care as he has done time and time again. I’m proud to support Mike Cooney for governor.

Sen. Margie MacDonald

Billings

