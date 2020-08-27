Cooney will create and expand career opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was heartening to read Democratic governor candidate Mike Cooney’s Keep Montana Working plan, which will create and expand career opportunities for Montanans.

As a professional who works in Montana rural schools, I see many young people graduate from high school with few job prospects, despite the fact that employers are seeking skilled workers and resorting to hiring workers outside Montana. Mike Cooney’s plan addresses the deterrents that prevent Montanans from gaining those skills, including incentives to start childcare businesses, create jobs in the renewable energy sector and enhance broadband connectivity throughout our state.

Mike’s proposal to expand the Apprenticeship Tax Credit for businesses that train and hire apprentices who lost their job due to the economic impact of COVID-19 will be a vital part of Montana’s future. Montana’s Department of Labor & Industry reports that apprentices who complete their program earn an average of over $63,000 annually, $20,000 higher than the statewide average wage.

I support Mike because he already knows the issues that young Montanans face in gaining skills for good jobs, and he has a detailed plan to address them.

Michele Herrington

Helena

