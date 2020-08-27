 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney will create and expand career opportunities
1 comment

Cooney will create and expand career opportunities

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

It was heartening to read Democratic governor candidate Mike Cooney’s Keep Montana Working plan, which will create and expand career opportunities for Montanans.

As a professional who works in Montana rural schools, I see many young people graduate from high school with few job prospects, despite the fact that employers are seeking skilled workers and resorting to hiring workers outside Montana. Mike Cooney’s plan addresses the deterrents that prevent Montanans from gaining those skills, including incentives to start childcare businesses, create jobs in the renewable energy sector and enhance broadband connectivity throughout our state.

Mike’s proposal to expand the Apprenticeship Tax Credit for businesses that train and hire apprentices who lost their job due to the economic impact of COVID-19 will be a vital part of Montana’s future. Montana’s Department of Labor & Industry reports that apprentices who complete their program earn an average of over $63,000 annually, $20,000 higher than the statewide average wage.

I support Mike because he already knows the issues that young Montanans face in gaining skills for good jobs, and he has a detailed plan to address them.

Michele Herrington

Helena

1 comment
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena Valley needs zoning
Letters

Helena Valley needs zoning

Helena Valley needs zoning to protect the rights of existing residents. Without limitations on the creation of new lots, residents will be adv…

Supporting Helena Valley zoning
Letters

Supporting Helena Valley zoning

So far, the Helena area has largely avoided the sprawl and traffic congestion that the Bozeman-Belgrade, Billings, Missoula and Kalispell area…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News