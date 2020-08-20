Cooney is out of touch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanans need more than an out-of-touch career politician from their next governor, and that’s why Mike Cooney is clearly not the right man for the job. He’s been a political insider and bureaucrat for 44 years and hasn’t had a private sector job in as many years.

That may be why he recently scoffed at Greg Gianforte’s comeback plan for Montana, saying “Montana doesn’t need a comeback plan.” This is an example of how out of touch Cooney is. He cannot be expected to fix the problems we are facing if he doesn’t have a clear picture of what they are.

Well, for the 150,000 Montanans who have had to file for unemployment, Montana needs a comeback plan. For the countless businesses who have been forced to close, never to reopen, they need a comeback plan. And for the many citizens whose wages rank as the 44th lowest out of the 50 states, they need a comeback plan.

This November we need to vote for someone who is putting a plan in place for Montana’s comeback, not someone who fails to realize that a comeback is needed. Vote Gianforte/Juras this November, for Montana’s comeback.

Rep. David Dunn

House District 9

Kalispell

