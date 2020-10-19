 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney is not the only 'career politician'
2 comments

Cooney is not the only 'career politician'

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The Republican Party is relentlessly smearing Mike Cooney as a “career politician.” It prompted me to consider other “career politicians” in our history. Such as:

Mike Mansfield

Abraham Lincoln

Theodore Roosevelt

Franklin Roosevelt

John F. Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy

Edward F. Kenney

John McCain

Barry Goldwater

Bob Dole

Gerald Ford

George H.W. Bush

These are just a few of those who spent decades if not their entire lives as politicians. On local levels, thousands of lesser known individuals have dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of their city or state.

Which makes me wonder: Is the Republican Party saying that American would be a better place if all these individuals had devoted their lives toward accumulating personal wealth instead of public service?

William Kronholm

Helena

2 comments
0
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks for saving us, Troy
Letters

Thanks for saving us, Troy

Thank God we have Troy Downing, a millionaire from California with a trophy home at the Yellowstone Club who pleaded guilty to obtaining resid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News