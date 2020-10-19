Cooney is not the only 'career politician'

The Republican Party is relentlessly smearing Mike Cooney as a “career politician.” It prompted me to consider other “career politicians” in our history. Such as:

Mike Mansfield

Abraham Lincoln

Theodore Roosevelt

Franklin Roosevelt

John F. Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy

Edward F. Kenney

John McCain

Barry Goldwater

Bob Dole

Gerald Ford

George H.W. Bush

These are just a few of those who spent decades if not their entire lives as politicians. On local levels, thousands of lesser known individuals have dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of their city or state.

Which makes me wonder: Is the Republican Party saying that American would be a better place if all these individuals had devoted their lives toward accumulating personal wealth instead of public service?

William Kronholm

Helena

