Cooney is not the only 'career politician'

The Republican Party is relentlessly smearing Mike Cooney as a “career politician.” It prompted me to consider other “career politicians” in our history. Such as:
Mike Mansfield
Abraham Lincoln
Theodore Roosevelt
Franklin Roosevelt
John F. Kennedy
Robert F. Kennedy
Edward F. Kenney
John McCain
Barry Goldwater
Bob Dole
Gerald Ford
George H.W. Bush
These are just a few of those who spent decades if not their entire lives as politicians. On local levels, thousands of lesser known individuals have dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of their city or state.
Which makes me wonder: Is the Republican Party saying that American would be a better place if all these individuals had devoted their lives toward accumulating personal wealth instead of public service?
William Kronholm
Helena
