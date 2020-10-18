Cooney has demonstrated compassionate concern

I am voting for Mike Cooney for governor because Montanans need a leader who will guide the state in utilizing the most sound and well-researched medical science to provide for the health and well being of all citizens as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

His opponent, who is in lockstep with Mr. Trump, has shown little regard for following the basic preventive standards set out by the CDC regarding COVID-19. Mike Cooney through his long-standing record of public service has demonstrated true and compassionate concern for the preservation of life and the reduction of pain and suffering.