Cooney, Bullock are leaders we need

As a state legislator, I prioritize economic opportunity for all Montanans and their families.

Key to this goal is equal access to public education and healthcare.

Recognizing that Montanans are assets who will build their own capacity and create upward mobility for the next generation, we must support policies that allow for homeownership, fair taxation and a college education.

World War II veterans were welcomed home with the G.I. Bill supporting their education and home ownership. Now with COVID-19, there has never been a more important time to support policies that build the middle class and not lose sight of the American dream for all people.

We will get through the crisis of COVID-19 by listening to the leaders who are innovative, forward thinking and tapped into the latest research and science. Right now, scientists around the world are developing more than 155 COVID vaccines, and 23 are in human trials. Meanwhile, wholesale distributors and pharmacies are working around the clock to ensure they can reach every part of our state, building a web of providers able to span the nation, coast-to-coast.