Cooney and Schreiner are respectable leaders

Mike Cooney and his running mate Casey Schreiner are two respectable leaders with deep roots in the Labor Movement and that’s why they are the best choice to serve as the next Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Montana.

Mike and Casey will prioritize the needs of the ALL working Montanans who drive the state’s economy when they make decisions.

They both know Montana is at its best when we have a strong working class, leaders who will answer to Montanans, not to out of state donors and interests.

They will protect ALL our jobs and stand against detrimental right to work legislation.

They will also ensure our access to affordable health care, to protect our retirements accounts and pension plans.

They know what it takes to lead, to work across the aisle, to help create an environment that will help to create job growth.

Mike and Casey also know what it takes to ensure good paying jobs in the Big Sky State! I am confident that every Montanan will thrive with their proven leadership and proven job creation. Montana will need proven leaders in the Months ahead on the second floor of the Capitol building!

Dwight Rose

Helena

