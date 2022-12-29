 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Consumers need an advocate

For the Legislature to ban the Consumer Council from testifying before the Legislature is a betrayal of the trust we place in our representatives and of the Montana Constitution. Regulation of utilities like NorthWestern Energy and CenturyLink is extremely complex, and profoundly affects all of their customers. The Consumer Council has the expertise to provide the Legislature with the information and perspective they need to legislate on our behalf.

The Public Service Commission also has that expertise, of course. Its role is to set fair rates for the utilities. So the role of the PSC is analogous to that of a judge. As a public agency, it must remain neutral on rate making and legislative issues. We consumers need our own advocate in both the rate making process and in the Legislature to counter the powerful influence of the utilities.

Dick Thweatt,

Helena

